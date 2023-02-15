UrduPoint.com

North Korea Creates Military Unit Of Solid-Propellant Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 09:18 PM

North Korea Creates Military Unit of Solid-Propellant Ballistic Missiles - Reports

North Korea has allegedly created a military unit of newly introduced solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) North Korea has allegedly created a military unit of newly introduced solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet analyzed footage of a military parade held on February 8 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army. The parade featured new military banners for the army units, with one of them showing a ballistic missile taking off. Newsis alleged that it could be a solid-propellant missile presented at the parade, since a similar banner was installed on the mobile launcher that carried this type of missile.

The report also said that other banners had depicted the Hwasong-17 ballistic missile unit and the main missile directorate. There was also a banner with a white-and-black missile believed to be a long-range cruise missile launched by North Korea in January 2022.

A senior researcher at the Korean Institute for National Unification told the news agency that the creation of a missile unit before conducting full tests was not a rare case for North Korea.

"Usually, a missile under development is tested more than 10 times to check its performance in order to adopt the missile, but North Korea, in contrast, creates and demonstrates a missile, and then tests it," the researcher was quoted by the news agency as saying.

On Monday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Pyongyang had expanded and reorganized units of various branches and troop types in accordance with the changed geopolitical situation.

Related Topics

Army Mobile Pyongyang North Korea January February

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloon ..

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloons to Exhaust, Distract Air Def ..

4 minutes ago
 First international conference on women entreprene ..

First international conference on women entrepreneurship kicks off at Sindh Univ ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: ..

Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: Caretaker Provincial Minister ..

4 minutes ago
 US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative o ..

US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative on Ukraine - EX-NSC Russia Dire ..

4 minutes ago
 PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Org ..

PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir ..

Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.