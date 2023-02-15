North Korea Creates Military Unit of Solid-Propellant Ballistic Missiles - Reports

North Korea has allegedly created a military unit of newly introduced solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) North Korea has allegedly created a military unit of newly introduced solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Wednesday.

The news outlet analyzed footage of a military parade held on February 8 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army. The parade featured new military banners for the army units, with one of them showing a ballistic missile taking off. Newsis alleged that it could be a solid-propellant missile presented at the parade, since a similar banner was installed on the mobile launcher that carried this type of missile.

The report also said that other banners had depicted the Hwasong-17 ballistic missile unit and the main missile directorate. There was also a banner with a white-and-black missile believed to be a long-range cruise missile launched by North Korea in January 2022.

A senior researcher at the Korean Institute for National Unification told the news agency that the creation of a missile unit before conducting full tests was not a rare case for North Korea.

"Usually, a missile under development is tested more than 10 times to check its performance in order to adopt the missile, but North Korea, in contrast, creates and demonstrates a missile, and then tests it," the researcher was quoted by the news agency as saying.

On Monday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Pyongyang had expanded and reorganized units of various branches and troop types in accordance with the changed geopolitical situation.