North Korea Criticizes UNSC's Meeting On Recent Missile Launch - KCNA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 09:13 PM

North Korea has condemned the meeting of the UN Security Council, convened to discuss its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, saying that the United States is seeking to exert pressure on the UNSC, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) North Korea has condemned the meeting of the UN Security Council, convened to discuss its latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, saying that the United States is seeking to exert pressure on the UNSC, the North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

"The U.S. and its followers are going to forcefully call another open meeting of the UNSC to take issue with the DPRK (North Korea) over its measures for bolstering up the military capabilities for self-defence," Ri Pyong Chol, the North Korean senior military and political official, said, as quoted by the KCNA.

North Korea's development of new strategic weapons is a legitimate measure aimed at building up the country's self-defense capability in the face of the "ever-increasing military threat by the U.S. and long-term security concerns in the region," the statement added.

From April 13-14, the US and South Korea carried out a joint air drill with the involvement of nuclear-capable strategic bombers, the statement said, adding that "it is a clear proof that nuclear threat and blackmail against the DPRK have reached a level that can never be overlooked."

On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.

On April 15, the US, Albania, France, Japan, Malta and the United Kingdom called for a meeting of the UNSC on Monday, April 17, to deal with the issue of North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

