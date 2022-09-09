UrduPoint.com

North Korea De Facto Continues To Observe Moratorium On Nuclear Tests - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russia is closely monitoring any military activity on neighboring Korean Peninsula and notes that North Korea de facto continues to adhere to a moratorium on nuclear tests, Director of the Russian foreign ministry's First Asian Department Georgiy Zinoviev told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang declared by law that North Korea is a nuclear-weapon state and its leader Kim Jong-un has the sole right to make any decision concerning nuclear weapons.

"We are closely monitoring any military activity on the Korean Peninsula bordering Russia. We proceed from the fact that Pyongyang continues de facto to adhere to the unilateral moratorium on nuclear tests announced back in January 2018," Zinoviev said.

In recent months, Moscow has also noted "the restraint shown by North Korea in the missile sphere," while Pyongyang's opponents set a course for the escalation of tensions.

