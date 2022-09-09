UrduPoint.com

North Korea Declares Itself Nuclear Weapon State At Legislative Level - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:30 AM

North Korea Declares Itself Nuclear Weapon State at Legislative Level - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Pyongyang has declared by law that North Korea is a nuclear-weapon state and its leader Kim Jong-un has the sole right to make any decision concerning nuclear weapons, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday, citing North Korea's state media.

The media cited the Korean Central News Agency as saying that the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on North Korea adopted a decree entitled Nuclear Weapons Policy on Wednesday.

The document contains 11 paragraphs that include provisions on the purpose of nuclear weapons, the composition of nuclear forces, command and control over them, enforcement of decisions on the use of nuclear weapons, principles and conditions of their use, mobilization, safe maintenance and protection, mass strengthening and modernization, and others.

The third paragraph entitled "command and control of nuclear weapons" stipulates that Kim Jong-un has the sole right to dispose of nuclear arsenals and "makes all decisions concerning nuclear weapons."

