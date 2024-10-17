North Korea Declares South Korea 'hostile' State In Amended Constitution
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) North Korea confirmed Thursday it has amended its constitution to officially designate South Korea as a "hostile" state, citing security threats and escalating tensions between the two countries, according to state-run media.
“This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) Constitution, which clearly defines the ROK (Republic of Korea) as a hostile state, due to the serious security circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war owing to the grave political and military provocations of the hostile forces,” the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.
The announcement marks the first time North Korea has explicitly named South Korea as a “hostile state” since the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA), North Korea’s legislative body, met last week and amended the constitution. Although KCNA reported the constitutional changes following the SPA meeting, it withheld specific details until Thursday.
In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un initiated a proposal to redefine South Korea’s status, stating the two nations could not pursue the road to national reunification together. During an address to the SPA, Kim called for an amendment, describing South Korea as the “primary foe and invariable principal enemy.”
