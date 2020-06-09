North Korea Delivers on Threat to Sever All Phone Communication With Seoul - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The North Korean military has refused to answer calls from South Korea via liaison and military hotlines following an earlier announcement of ending all communication with Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that North Korea would cut all communication lines with South Korea, claiming that there was nothing more to discuss at the negotiating table. On Monday, North Korea, left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from the South for the first time since the two Koreas established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018.

According to the news agency, the South Korean side has urged Pyongyang to preserve the communication lines.

North Korea has been angered by Seoul's reluctance to stop a leafleting campaign by North Korean defectors who have been sending balloons carrying pamphlets critical of Pyongyang.