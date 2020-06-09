UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Delivers On Threat To Sever All Phone Communication With Seoul - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

North Korea Delivers on Threat to Sever All Phone Communication With Seoul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The North Korean military has refused to answer calls from South Korea via liaison and military hotlines following an earlier announcement of ending all communication with Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that North Korea would cut all communication lines with South Korea, claiming that there was nothing more to discuss at the negotiating table. On Monday, North Korea, left unanswered a regular liaison phone call from the South for the first time since the two Koreas established a joint liaison office after their historic summit in September 2018.

According to the news agency, the South Korean side has urged Pyongyang to preserve the communication lines.

North Korea has been angered by Seoul's reluctance to stop a leafleting campaign by North Korean defectors who have been sending balloons carrying pamphlets critical of Pyongyang.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea September 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 9, 2020 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

9 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.