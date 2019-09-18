UrduPoint.com
North Korea Demands Tokyo To Prevent Re-Intrusion Of Japanese Vessels To EEZ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:21 PM

North Korea Demands Tokyo to Prevent Re-Intrusion of Japanese Vessels to EEZ

Pyongyang demands that Tokyo take measures to prevent a possible re-intrusion of Japanese vessels to the North Korean exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the wake of the recent gunboat incident, the North Korean embassy in Russia said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Pyongyang demands that Tokyo take measures to prevent a possible re-intrusion of Japanese vessels to the North Korean exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the wake of the recent gunboat incident, the North Korean embassy in Russia said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

According to Pyongyang, on August 23 and 24, a patrol ship belonging to the Japanese coast guard and vessels that illegally invaded the North Korean exclusive economic zone were ousted as part of the country's self-defense actions. Pyongyang said that these actions were an "application of the sovereignty principles."

"The North Korean Foreign Ministry through diplomatic channels firmly highlighted the demand that Japan take measures to prevent repeated interference in connection with the invasion to our economic zone and fishing there," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, according to Japan, a cargo ship and a gunboat � both said to be from North Korea � were detected in the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan on August 23. The vessels soon left the area but returned the next day, with the gunboat having approached a Japanese patrol ship. A man in a uniform aboard the gunboat pointed a weapon toward the Japanese sailors, but no gunfire followed.

The Japanese authorities believe that the vessels were involved in North Korea's illegal fishing in the Japanese exclusive economic zone. Earlier in September, Tokyo lodged a protest to Pyongyang over the incident.

