North Korea Demolishing South-Owned Haegumgang Hotel, Golf Course - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) North Korea is demolishing South Korea-owned Haegumgang Hotel and a golf course at Mount Kumgang on the country's east coast, ignoring Seoul's official request concerning the issue, a South Korean Unification Ministry official said.

On Monday, Seoul asked Pyongyang to comment on the status of the facilities, but, according to the official, there has been no response.

"The dismantlement of the Haegumgang Hotel and demolition of the golf course have been constantly ongoing," the official told Yonhap news agency.

The official urged North Korea to stop acting unilaterally in breach of property rights of South Korean companies.

The Mount Kumgang Tourist Region was opened in 1998 on the border between the two countries to handle South Korean tourist traffic to the scenic mountain. Under the project, the floating Haegumgang hotel, which initially began operations in Australia, was moved to Mount Kumgang by the South Korean company Hyundai Asan. However, tours to the region were suspended in 2008, when a South Korean woman was shot dead by a North Korean solider.

In 2018, the governments of the two countries agreed to reopen the resort, but already in 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the demolition of what he calls the "unpleasant-looking" South Korean facilities at Mount Kumgang.