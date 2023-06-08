North Korea Denounces IMO for 'Illegal' Criticism of Satellite Launch - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) North Korea denounces an "unfair and illegal" resolution by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that condemned the country's recent satellite launch and demands that the agency reflect Pyongyang's viewpoint in its future documents, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

On May 31, the Maritime Safety Committee of the IMO adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's missile launch as a serious threat to the safety of international shipping. It was the first time that the organization issued a condemnation of North Korea's missile launches in the form of a resolution. Prior to this, the IMO had issued only circulars expressing concerns over Pyongyang's continued missile launches without notice.

"The Maritime Administration of the DPRK (North Korea) re-clarifies an official stand that it denounces and rejects and never recognizes IMO's unfair and illegal anti-DPRK resolution, and demands that the IMO side reflect our just viewpoint in its official document. We will wait for IMO's official reply to this," a spokesperson for the maritime administration was quoted a saying by KCNA.

On May 30, Pyongyang notified the IMO about the upcoming launch of its satellite and the possible locations of rocket stages' break-ups, to which the IMO responded by saying that there was no need for the notice, the spokesperson reportedly said.

However, on the following day the IMO adopted a resolution denouncing Pyongyang's missile launch without any prior notice.

"Most deplorable is the illogical and senseless stand and attitude shown by IMO, a professional UN organization which should regard equity and specialty as its basic principle as it is not a maritime supervisory organ of an individual country or a non-governmental body," KCNA quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson expressed regret that the IMO deemed illegal Pyongyang's satellite launch that is in line with its right to self defense, especially given the threats posed by the United States.

"We cannot but take issue with IMO over the fact that it brands the DPRK's just exercise of the right to self defense for coping with the military threats by the U.S. and its vassal forces as an illegal activity going contrary to the UNSC 'resolution'," the North Korean maritime administration official added.

On May 31, KCNA reported that Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket at 6:27 a.m. local time (21.27 GMT on May 30). After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, the report said.