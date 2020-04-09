North Korea Develops New Mask Against Coronavirus Infection - State Media

North Korean researchers have developed a new type of face mask to protect against coronavirus, official media reported Thursday, citing a senior health official

According to the Korean Central news Agency, the new mask has nano-antibiotic properties and conforms to the technical specifications set out by the World Health Organization.

"It filters fine dust while sterilizing and removing various kinds of germs and viruses in the air so that users can breathe in clean air. It is made of domestic materials, including Kumgang medicinal stone which contains dozens of kinds of essential microelements," Ri Jae Dok, Deputy Director of the Medical Appliances Institute, was quoted as saying.

Although Pyongyang does not officially publish data on coronavirus cases in the country, the state has imposed several measures to avert the spread in the country, including closing schools and building additional hospitals.

Earlier this month, Japanese daily Mainichi reported Pak Myong Su, president of North Korea's State Hygienic Control board, as saying that North Korea does not have any coronavirus cases.