North Korea Eases Coronavirus Restrictions In Pyongyang For Foreigners - Russian Embassy

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:06 PM

The North Korean authorities allowed foreigners to visit shops, markets, restaurants and other places in Pyongyang that were previously banned as part of preventive measures to counter the coronavirus epidemic, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said on Thursday

The North Korean authorities allowed foreigners to visit shops, markets, restaurants and other places in Pyongyang that were previously banned as part of preventive measures to counter the coronavirus epidemic, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said on Thursday.

"On April 2, the embassy received a note from the protocol department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry, addressed to all embassies and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Pyongyang, informing that foreign citizens were again allowed to visit all the shops, restaurants, consumer services in the capital, and the central market on Tongil Street," the diplomatic mission wrote on Facebook.

Foreigners have been asked to follow the rules in force, including the use of medical masks, while in the city.

"We were pleased to receive information about the next easing of the restrictive measures that have been in place here for two months. We regard it as evidence of the effectiveness of the measures taken by the North Korean leadership to prevent the entry of a new type of coronavirus into the country," the Russian Embassy added.

So far, more than 939,000 people have been infected with the COVID-19 worldwide, over 47,000 of whom have died from disease-related complications, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the North Korean authorities state that the country is virus-free.

