North Korea Expands, Reorganizes Units Of Its Army - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

North Korea Expands, Reorganizes Units of Its Army - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) North Korea says it has expanded and reorganized units of various branches and types of its troops in accordance with the changed geopolitical situation, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

According to the report, the strategic and tactical missions of the army units were also changed.

In addition, the North Korean government redesigned the military banners for the army units, which were demonstrated on February 8 at the parade on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the army, the report added.

