North Korea Expresses Regret Over UN Chief's Condemnation Of Its Missile Launches

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022

North Korea Expresses Regret Over UN Chief's Condemnation of Its Missile Launches

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) North Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed deep regret over the fact that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Pyongyang's missile launches and called on North Korea to stop them, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

Guterres on November 4 condemned North Korea's launches of intercontinental ballistic and other missiles. He urged the DPRK to stop them.

"I express my deep regret over the publication on November 4 of the so-called statement by the UN Secretary-General, which groundlessly found fault with the DPRK's just self-defensive response measures to US military provocations, and I fully reject it," according to a statement by North Korea's deputy foreign minister for international organizations' affairs.

North Korea has conducted 30 missile test launches since the start of the year. The country says its military activity is a response to South Korea's "provocations."

