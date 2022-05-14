North Korea Facing Biggest Challenge in History Over Spread of Infectious Disease - Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) North Korea is facing the biggest challenge since the foundation of the republic over the spread of the infectious disease, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, as quoted by the state-run KCNA news agency.

According to KCNA, Kim said that the country must focus on implementing the anti-coronavirus measures and boost them to stop the spread of the disease.

Several days ago, North Korea confirmed first cases of COVID-19 in the country. At the same time, the country reports about hundreds of thousands of cases of unidentified fever, which is not officially linked to COVID-19.