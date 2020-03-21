UrduPoint.com
North Korea Fired 2 Missiles Toward Sea Of Japan From North Pyongan Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported about the launch of an unidentified projectile from North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang's previous launch took place on March 9.

