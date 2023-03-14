North Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said in a statement, Yonhap news agency reported.

The missile launch occurred a day after South Korea and the United States started a regular military exercise, according to the report.

Initially, the news agency reported that North Korea fired one unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.