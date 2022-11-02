TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea fired at least two missiles that landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"Today at 8:50 a.m. (23:50 GMT Tuesday) at least two missiles were fired from the east coast of North Korea. Both of them fell in the area of the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, outside the exclusive economic zone of our country," the minister said.