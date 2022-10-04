North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile Again - Reports Citing South Korean Military

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The launch was North Korea's fifth in the past week: on Saturday, according to the Japanese and South Korean military, Pyongyang carried out the fourth missile launches in the past week.