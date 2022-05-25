North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported citing the South Korean military.

Pyongyang has conducted 16 weapons tests since the beginning of the year, including launches of ICBMs, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), systems for a space satellite and a new tactical system for nuclear weapons.