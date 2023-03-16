North Korea Fired ICBM, Flight Altitude Topped 3,700 Miles - Japanese Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The missile fired by North Korea early on Thursday was presumably an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), flying at an altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles), Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The missile was in the air for about 70 minutes. Following with the launch, the prime minister announced the convening of a meeting of the National Security Council with key ministers.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada earlier said the missile fired by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.