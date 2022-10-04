North Korea Fired Medium-Range Ballistic Missile - Reports Citing South Korean Military
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 05:00 AM
SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile from Chagang Province, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
Earlier reports said North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.
The Japanese coast guard said the missile had flown over and past Japan and had fallen into the Pacific Ocean.