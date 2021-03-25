UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles, their range remains unknown, CNN reported citing a high-ranking US official.

The US military and intelligence bodies are reportedly analyzing the data about the test launch.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese media reported that North Korea had launched at least one ballistic missile that had fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The launch was also confirmed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Related Topics

Japan North Korea Media

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

4 hours ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

4 hours ago

Facilities to be provided for development of salt ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

4 hours ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

4 hours ago

Biden team to visit Mexico border amid criticism o ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.