North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles, their range remains unknown, CNN reported citing a high-ranking US official.

The US military and intelligence bodies are reportedly analyzing the data about the test launch.

Earlier on Thursday, Japanese media reported that North Korea had launched at least one ballistic missile that had fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The launch was also confirmed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.