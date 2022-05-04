North Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) North Korea fired an unidentified projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, it is likely that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea.

It said the range and highest flight altitude of the projectile are being analyzed by the South Korean military.

The TBS television channel reported, citing Japan's Defense Ministry, that North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile.

This is the 14th test of weapons by North Korea in 2022.