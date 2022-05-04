North Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Towards Sea of Japan - JCS

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile, presumably an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), from the Sunan area towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

"Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The JCS also said that Pyongyang launched the projectile at 03:10 GMT.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the projectile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 800 kilometers (497 miles) and a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), falling outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. No damage has been reported, the Kyodo news agency said.

Tokyo has lodged a protest to Pyongyang via diplomatic channels in Beijing.

The Japanese government has summoned an emergency meeting of the core ministries in relation to the incident, the NHK broadcaster reported. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is currently on a visit to the Vatican, instructed his government to update people with precise information, to ensure security of vessels and aircraft, and to remain ready for contingencies.

This is the 14th test of weapons carried out by North Korea in 2022. Over 10 years in power, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests.