UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Towards Sea Of Japan - JCS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

North Korea Fired Unidentified Projectile Towards Sea of Japan - JCS

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile, presumably an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), from the Sunan area towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

"Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The JCS also said that Pyongyang launched the projectile at 03:10 GMT.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the projectile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 800 kilometers (497 miles) and a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), falling outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan. No damage has been reported, the Kyodo news agency said.

Tokyo has lodged a protest to Pyongyang via diplomatic channels in Beijing.

The Japanese government has summoned an emergency meeting of the core ministries in relation to the incident, the NHK broadcaster reported. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is currently on a visit to the Vatican, instructed his government to update people with precise information, to ensure security of vessels and aircraft, and to remain ready for contingencies.

This is the 14th test of weapons carried out by North Korea in 2022. Over 10 years in power, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including intercontinental launches, and four nuclear tests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Nuclear Visit Beijing Tokyo Pyongyang Japan North Korea Kim Jong From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.