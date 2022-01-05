- Home
North Korea Fired Unknown Projectile Towards Sea Of Japan - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 04:50 AM
SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) North Korea fired an unknown projectile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
No further details were immediately available.
