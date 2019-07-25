UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires 2 Projectiles Into Sea Of Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

North Korea Fires 2 Projectiles Into Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan, also referred to as the East Sea by Seoul, in the early hours of Thursday, South Korean media reported, citing the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Media reported earlier the day that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified projectile from North Korea's east coast city of Wonsan.

According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang "fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 a.m. [20:34 GMT on Wednesday] and the other at 5:57 a.m., from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometers [267 miles]."

The reports added that intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States were working to identify what projectile North Korea had launched.

Related Topics

Wonsan Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea Media From

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

3 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

3 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

3 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

3 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.