North Korea Fires 2 Projectiles Into Sea of Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan, also referred to as the East Sea by Seoul, in the early hours of Thursday, South Korean media reported, citing the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Media reported earlier the day that Pyongyang had launched an unidentified projectile from North Korea's east coast city of Wonsan.

According to the Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, Pyongyang "fired one unidentified projectile at 5:34 a.m. [20:34 GMT on Wednesday] and the other at 5:57 a.m., from Wonsan areas into the East Sea, and they flew around 430 kilometers [267 miles]."

The reports added that intelligence agencies of South Korea and the United States were working to identify what projectile North Korea had launched.