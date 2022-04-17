UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires 2 Projectiles Toward Sea Of Japan - South Korean Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 05:40 AM

North Korea Fires 2 Projectiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) North Korea launched two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, at a distance of around 110 kilometers (68 miles), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Sunday morning.

The test-firing was conducted at around 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Saturday, from the Hamhung area in North Korea.

The projectiles reached a maximum altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), according to JCS.

South Korean security, military and intelligence agencies held an emergency meeting to discuss North Korea's latest test launch, JCS said.

