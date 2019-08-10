UrduPoint.com
North Korea Fires 2 Unidentified Projectiles Into Sea Of Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) North Korea launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, media reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military, that North Korea launched the projectiles from the city of Hamhung, located in the northeast of the country.

The JCS said the Armed Forces were monitoring the situation for additional launches.

