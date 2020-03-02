North Korea Fires 2 Unidentified Projectiles Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Pyongyang has fired two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan following a months-long hiatus, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

"Today, on March 2, North Korea launched in the afternoon two unidentified projectiles from the region near the city of Wonsan to the Sea of Japan. Our military remains alert and monitors this direction in case of additional launches," the military said.