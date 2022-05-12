UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea Of Japan - South Korean Military

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 04:01 PM

North Korea has launched three short-range ballistic missiles from the area of Pyongyang Sunan International Airport towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) North Korea has launched three short-range ballistic missiles from the area of Pyongyang Sunan International Airport towards the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

"Our military today, on May 12, at about 18:29 (09:29 GMT) registered three launches by North Korea of short-range ballistic missiles from the area of Sunan airport towards the Sea of Japan," Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

