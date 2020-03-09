North Korea Fires 3 Projectiles Toward Sea of Japan From Sondok - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province, according to JCS.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing JCS that North Korea launched at least one unidentified projectile on Monday.