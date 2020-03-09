UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires 3 Projectiles Toward Sea Of Japan From Sondok - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

North Korea Fires 3 Projectiles Toward Sea of Japan From Sondok - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province, according to JCS.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing JCS that North Korea launched at least one unidentified projectile on Monday.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan North Korea From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

5 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

5 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

6 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.