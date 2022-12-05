North Korea Fires About 130 Artillery Shells Toward Japan, Yellow Seas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) North Korea fired about 130 artillery shells towards the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, which violates the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement on reducing tensions in border zones, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

North Korea made the launch at about 14:59 p.m.

local time (5:59 GMT) from Kumgang County in Kangwon Province and Jangsan Cape in South Hwanghae Province. The shells fell down into the the maritime buffer zones, which are a de facto sea border that was set in 2018, according to the news agency,

The JCS has sent messages to the North Korean side demanding an immediate end to provocations that violate the inter-Korean military agreement. According to Yonhap, the South Korean military is monitoring the actions of North Korea in cooperation with the United States.