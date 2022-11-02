UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Another Missile - Japan Maritime Security Service

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 01:10 PM

North Korea Fires Another Missile - Japan Maritime Security Service

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea has conducted another launch of what is believed to be a ballistic missile, the Japanese maritime security service said on Wednesday

"According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile.

There is a request to aircraft and sea vessels to follow the information and in case of falling fragments, without approaching them, report to the maritime security service," the authority said in a statement.

More Stories From World

