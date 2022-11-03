North Korea Fires Another Unknown Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) North Korea has fired one more unknown ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the media cited the South Korean military as saying that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

A source told the media that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile. The missile had flown over Japanese territory.

The Japan Coast Guard called on vessels to monitor incoming information, as well as refrain from approaching fallen objects and report them to the authority.