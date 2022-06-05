UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea Of Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 05:40 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) North Korea test-fired an unidentified ballistic missile on Sunday, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

The missile was fired toward the Sea of Japan and its launch was announced by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which is now analyzing the specifics, Yonhap said, without providing any further details.

The Sunday launch is Pyongyang's 18th missile test since the start of this year.

