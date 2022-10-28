North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said.

"North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan," the JSC said in a statement.

The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the launch.

On Friday, Seoul is to conclude its large-scale Hoguk military exercise, which began on October 18.

North Korea has carried out nine missile test launches since September 25 and more than 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are carried out in response to the refusal by the United States and South Korea to stop joint military exercises that Pyongyang says threaten regional stability.