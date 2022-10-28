UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea Of Japan - South Korean Military

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said.

"North Korea has launched an unidentified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan," the JSC said in a statement.

The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the launch.

On Friday, Seoul is to conclude its large-scale Hoguk military exercise, which began on October 18.

North Korea has carried out nine missile test launches since September 25 and more than 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are carried out in response to the refusal by the United States and South Korea to stop joint military exercises that Pyongyang says threaten regional stability.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea September October

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

19 minutes ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

8 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

8 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

8 hours ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.