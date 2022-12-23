UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 01:10 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) North Korea has launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the South Korean military.

The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.

This year alone, North Korea launched ballistic missiles 38 times, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.

