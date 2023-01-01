North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) North Korea test-fired first short-range ballistic missile in 2023 toward the Sea of Japan on Sunday (South Korean time), Yonhap news agency reports, citing the South Korean military.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Defense Ministry said that North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

The missiles flew over a distance of 350 kilometers (217 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles). All of the missiles landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The military is currently analyzing the range, altitude and speed of the missile.