North Korea Fires Missile As Blinken Warns Of Russia Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) North Korea on Monday fired a missile as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Korea, where he warned Pyongyang was working ever closer with Russia on advanced space technology.
Blinken visited as investigators were trying to arrest conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has entrenched himself in his residence after being impeached for a failed attempt to impose martial law.
In a reminder of common challenges that go beyond domestic politics, North Korea on Monday fired a ballistic missile to sea as Blinken was holding meetings in Seoul, pushing him to rebuke Pyongyang and its ally Russia.
Both Blinken and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul condemned the launch at a joint press conference, with Washington's top diplomat calling it "another violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions".
The outgoing diplomat also took aim at Russia, saying Moscow was expanding space cooperation with Pyongyang.
"The DPRK is already receiving Russian military equipment and training. Now we have reason to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang," he told the news conference.
After North Korea's missile flew around 1,100 kilometres (680 miles) before falling into the sea, Seoul said it had "strengthened surveillance and vigilance" for more launches.
Seoul was also "in close coordination with the US and Japan" about the launch, the South's military added.
The test comes two weeks before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who in his last term sought to woo North Korea with a unique personal diplomacy.
