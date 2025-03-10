Open Menu

North Korea Fires Missiles As South Begins Drills With US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM

North Korea fires missiles as South begins drills with US

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) North Korea fired "multiple unidentified ballistic missiles" on Monday, South Korea's military said, the same day Seoul and Washington began a major annual joint military drill known as Freedom Shield.

"Our military has detected at around 13:50 (0450 GMT) multiple unidentified ballistic missiles fired from Hwanghae province into the West Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Yellow Sea.

"Our military will bolster surveillance and maintain a full readiness posture under close cooperation with the United States," the JCS added.

The United States stations tens of thousands of US soldiers in South Korea, and the allies regularly stage joint drills, which they describe as defensive in nature.

But such exercises infurate Pyongyang, which regards them as rehearsals for invasion and routinely responds with weapons tests of its own.

Earlier Monday, the nuclear-armed North slammed the drills as a "provocative act", warning of the danger of sparking war with "an accidental single shot".

"This is a dangerous provocative act of leading the acute situation on the Korean peninsula, which may spark off a physical conflict between the two sides by means of an accidental single shot," said Pyongyang's foreign ministry, according to the Korean Central news Agency.

The joint US-South Korea "Freedom Shield 2025" exercise kicked off on Monday, and will involve "live, virtual, and field-based training", according to a US statement.

The exercise will run until March 20, the statement said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

12 hours ago
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

13 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

15 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

16 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

16 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

17 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

18 hours ago

More Stories From World