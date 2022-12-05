UrduPoint.com

North Korea Fires Over 130 Rounds In Response To South Korean Drills - General Staff

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The North Korean General Staff said it fired more than 130 artillery shells on Monday in response to the South Korean military drills near the border, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The KPA (Korean People's Army) General Staff issued an urgent order to the frontline units of the KPA to keep the enemy under observation and get fully ready for rapid counterattack and to the units on the eastern and western fronts to fire more than 130 naval live-shells for "tit for tat" warning between 15:00 and 16:00.

.. We severely warn the enemy side to be prudent, not kindling the flame of escalation of tension unnecessary in the area around the front," the General Staff statement said.

The South Korean side at the briefing explained that they fired artillery shots during routine military drill, accused Pyongyang of violating the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement on de-escalating tensions in border buffer zones and demanded a halt to such activities. North Korea, on the other hand, has vowed to always respond to "enemy actions" with even more serious military measures.

More Stories From World

