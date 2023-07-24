North Korea has fired a presumably ballistic missile, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) North Korea has fired a presumably ballistic missile, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the office of the Japanese Prime Minister said on Twitter.