North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Japanese Prime Minister's Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

North Korea has fired a presumably ballistic missile, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) North Korea has fired a presumably ballistic missile, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the office of the Japanese Prime Minister said on Twitter.

