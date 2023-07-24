North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Japanese Prime Minister's Office
Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM
North Korea has fired a presumably ballistic missile, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) North Korea has fired a presumably ballistic missile, the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the office of the Japanese Prime Minister said on Twitter.