North Korea Fires Several Cruise Missiles Into Sea of Japan - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) North Korea has fired several projectiles, believed to be short-range anti-ship cruise missiles, into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JSC) said on Tuesday.

According to the JSC, the missiles were fired from areas near North Korea's coastal city of Munhcon, located in Kangwon province, and flew over 150 kilometers (93 miles).

"Our military are keeping watch and maintain readiness in light of North Korea's possible further military actions. US and South Korean intelligence agencies are investigating thoroughly the available information," the JSC said in a statement.