UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Korea Fires Short-range Projectiles: South's Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:53 PM

North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock.

The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

They flew 370 kilometres (230 miles) at a maximum altitude of 90 kilometres, they said, adding: "We are maintaining readiness and monitoring in case of additional launches."It is the latest in a series of launches by the North but the first since October 2, when it fired a sea-launched missile in a provocative move -- a submarine-based missile capability would change the military balance.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul North Korea October From

Recent Stories

Chinese VP holds talks with South Africa deputy p ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon protesters fight on amid political deadloc ..

3 minutes ago

Struggle for revival of state's national identity ..

3 minutes ago

Joining PTI by JUIF workers shows popularity of go ..

3 minutes ago

61 prisoners released from camp jail in Lahore

3 minutes ago

1,090 validly nominate candidates for HKSAR distr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.