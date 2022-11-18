North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile - Japan Coast Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) North Korea on Friday launched a suspected ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard said.

"According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, North Korea could have launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile.

Aircraft and sea vessels are urged to monitor the information, to refrain from approaching fragments should they fall, and to inform the coast guard," the coast guard said in a statement.

The Yonhap news agency reported, citing a military source with South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Pyongyang's projectile is believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.