North Korea Fires Third Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) North Korea has fired its third ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, the launch was conducted from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the news agency, citing the South Korean military, reported the launch of two ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang has conducted 16 weapons tests since the beginning of the year, including launches of ICBMs, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), systems for a space satellite and a new tactical system for nuclear weapons.