- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Toward Sea Of Japan - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 03:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.
Earlier in the day, the agency reported the launch of one ballistic missile.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..
US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..
Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..
UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..
Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack
EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council Must Be Constructive, Not Put Pressure on N. Korea - Chinese Envoy21 minutes ago
-
US Seeking Audit Services in Ukraine to Document Spending of Nearly $15Bln of Aid - Notice21 minutes ago
-
EU May Complete Work on Eighth Sanctions Package Against Russia on Thursday - Source51 minutes ago
-
Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Plans to Visit Viktor Bout Next Week51 minutes ago
-
N. Korea Missile Launches Consequence of US Military Activities - Russian Envoy to UN51 minutes ago
-
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports1 hour ago
-
Russia, US Conducting Talks on Prisoner Swap Through Agreed Channel - Russian Ambassador1 hour ago
-
US Seeks to Strengthen Sanctions on North Korea Following Recent Missile Launches - Envoy1 hour ago
-
Greek Foreign Minister Says Issue of German Reparations for World War II Remains Open2 hours ago
-
Joint US-Norway THOR-ER Hypersonic Rocket Engine Completes Critical Test - Pentagon2 hours ago
-
Russia Ultimately Became Washington's Adversary - Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Washington Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years for $244Mln 'Ghost Cattle' Scam - Justice Dept.2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.