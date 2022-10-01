North Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) North Korea has test-fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports citing the South Korean military.

The test launch was carried out on Saturday and marks the third day in a row of Pyongyang's military activity, which has intensified amid US-South Korean naval exercises.