North Korea Fires 'unidentified Projectile': Seoul

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:45 PM

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': Seoul

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" on Thursday -- the Thanksgiving holiday in the US Seoul said, as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" on Thursday -- the Thanksgiving holiday in the US -- Seoul said, as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked.

The one-line announcement from the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately provide further details and came shortly after 3:00 am in Washington, DC on one of the US' biggest annual holidays.

