North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Eastward - South Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) North Korea launched an unidentified projectile eastward, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said on Friday.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward," the military told reporters.

It comes after North Korea test-launched a rocket on Tuesday, claiming it was a hypersonic missile, which flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. This was the country's second missile launch since the start of the year, with the first one having taken place on January 5.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States intends to impose new sanctions on North Koreans linked to Pyongyang's missile program, and it will work with South Korea and Japan to craft a response.